Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Natera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,898,000 after acquiring an additional 439,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after acquiring an additional 142,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,538,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,604,000 after purchasing an additional 439,540 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.12.

Natera Stock Down 3.5 %

NTRA opened at $133.87 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

