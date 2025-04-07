Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $99.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

