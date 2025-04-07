Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 3,530 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.18.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $152.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

