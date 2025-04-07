Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 9,525 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. Synopsys makes up about 1.2% of Polymer Capital Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $388.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.83 and a 200-day moving average of $503.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.15 and a twelve month high of $624.80.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

