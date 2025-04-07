Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,119,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,775,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,252 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Polaris by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 513,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 241,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of PII stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

