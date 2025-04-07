PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 19257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.
PRA Group Trading Down 5.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.52.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
Featured Stories
