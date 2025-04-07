PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 19257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

PRA Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PRA Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in PRA Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.