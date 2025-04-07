Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Prologis
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
