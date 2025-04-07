Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

