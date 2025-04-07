Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Sector Underperform Rating from Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Prologis Stock Down 3.4 %

PLD stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. Prologis has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prologis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

