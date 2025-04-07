Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $541.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

