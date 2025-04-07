Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.66. 5,873,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,291,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $929.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

In related news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

