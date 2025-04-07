QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 5336135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $282,289.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,084. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,147 shares of company stock worth $935,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.