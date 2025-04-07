Ranmore Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 262,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,000. Bancolombia makes up approximately 7.7% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bancolombia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIB. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $3.8119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.07%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.56%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.