Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 11,804 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $44,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,048,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,904,000 after purchasing an additional 302,414 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,622,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,484,000 after acquiring an additional 86,443 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.85 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $88.24 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

