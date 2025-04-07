Rathbones Group PLC Has $79.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,590 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $79,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,377,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,843,000 after acquiring an additional 596,008 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,591,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 253,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Schlumberger Trading Down 11.3 %
SLB opened at $34.77 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
