Rathbones Group PLC Has $79.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,590 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $79,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,377,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,843,000 after acquiring an additional 596,008 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,591,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 253,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 11.3 %

SLB opened at $34.77 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.