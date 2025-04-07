Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $30,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RY opened at $111.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.84 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

