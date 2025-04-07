Rathbones Group PLC Sells 219,069 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219,069 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $94,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shopify by 47.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 26.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

