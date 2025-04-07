Rathbones Group PLC Sells 24,829 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $120,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $190.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.57. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.