Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,235 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $174,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $561.53 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $533.55 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $595.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,673 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

