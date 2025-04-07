Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,301 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $279.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

