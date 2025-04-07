Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.48 and last traded at $53.46. Approximately 3,862,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,196,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

