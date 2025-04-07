Realty Invest Transcontinental Buys 2,000 Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,688,612.72. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 480 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 3,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.40. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.15. Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

