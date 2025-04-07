ReddCoin Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $252.21 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00006528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000399 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001272 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $234,789.66 or 3.00545801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,251,400,463 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.