Richard D. Campbell Buys 5,000 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Vital Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,306. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $539.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vital Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vital Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.