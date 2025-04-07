Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Target were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,089,000 after purchasing an additional 234,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,118,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $95.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.24.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

