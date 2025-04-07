Robert W. Baird Downgrades Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Neutral

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.75 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

