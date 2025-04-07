Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,494 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $47,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,909,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,883.88. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.31.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.