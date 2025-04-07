Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,771. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

