Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 3901566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

