Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 3901566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.
Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
About Schwab US Broad Market ETF
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.
