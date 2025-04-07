Scotiabank Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $50.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FR traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,030,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.