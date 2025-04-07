Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $335,084,000 after acquiring an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $236,928,000 after buying an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

