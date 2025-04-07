Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 1252940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).

Senior Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.95. The firm has a market cap of £504.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senior had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senior Increases Dividend

About Senior

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.75. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Further Reading

