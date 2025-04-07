Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 1252940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).
Senior Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.95. The firm has a market cap of £504.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.
Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senior had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senior Increases Dividend
About Senior
Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
