Sepio Capital LP Has $320,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

SSD opened at $147.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

