Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

