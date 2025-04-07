Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.83 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

