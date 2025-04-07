Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $86.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.31.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

