Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

