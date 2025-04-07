Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $173,163,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.42, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

