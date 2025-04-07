Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Everest Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Everest Group
In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Everest Group Price Performance
EG stock opened at $337.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.91 and a 200 day moving average of $365.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $322.10 and a 1 year high of $407.30.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.
Everest Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.
Everest Group Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
