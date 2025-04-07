Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 30,239 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

