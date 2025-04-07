Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,026 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $2,257,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE SKX opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

