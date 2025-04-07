SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 129985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLRC

SLR Investment Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $796.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.