Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $105.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

