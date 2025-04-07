Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.80.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.12) by $9.56. The business had revenue of $1,000 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonnet BioTherapeutics
- About the Markup Calculator
- Meta Eyes India: Breaking Down Its Quest for Reliance Partnership
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- AI Takes Over Search: Is Google’s Dominance At Risk?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Goodyear Gains Traction: Shares Climb as Key Catalysts Align
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.