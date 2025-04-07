Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.12) by $9.56. The business had revenue of $1,000 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.63% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

