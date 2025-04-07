Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 19,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 788,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $422.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.45 and its 200 day moving average is $504.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $412.04 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

