Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,277 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 49.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 438.4% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $136.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.74 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

