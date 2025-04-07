Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,430 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,073,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DWLD stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.84. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

