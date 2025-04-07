Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $230.98 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average is $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

