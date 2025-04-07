Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 110.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,479,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,318,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $561.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $595.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.70. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $533.55 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock worth $18,767,673 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

