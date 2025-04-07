Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Viking Price Performance

NYSE:VIK opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.25. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

