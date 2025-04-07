Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 11,542 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.